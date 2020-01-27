Maintaining the confidentiality of juvenile records becomes even more important when the media use that record in the court of public opinion. Recent news coverage of three young men assaulting a Baltimore police officer did just that. Media reports referenced the criminal record of Donnell Burgess, who is now 20 years old, from when he was just 16. Mr. Burgess was initially charged in adult court, but the judge ultimately decided his case should be remanded to juvenile court. After his case was remanded to juvenile court, his attorney never expunged the criminal case, which would have removed this information from the online case search database. As a result, nearly four years later, you can still see his original charges as well as his image and media reports of his previous juvenile arrest.