Legislator: Maryland government needs a ‘public advocate’ watchdog | GUEST COMMENTARY

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that government effectiveness is a life-or-death issue. “COVID-19″ may be written on hundreds of thousands of death certificates over these past years, but “public negligence and incompetence” should be listed as co-morbidities. If we do not invest in public oversight, civic engagement and government modernization, we will not only fail to confront today’s crisis — we will also repeat the same mistakes the next time a crisis arises. That is why I’m proposing an amendment to Maryland’s state constitution: The Public Advocate Act of 2022 (House Bill 152) would place the establishment of a publicly elected, statewide public advocate on the November ballot. This position would supercharge our state government’s agility, competence, transparency and fairness.