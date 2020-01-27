Mr. Goldberg wants you to hear his perspective only. Did you notice how other characters never have a voice? You’re living inside of Mr. Goldberg’s head and he’s telling YOU what to feel and believe. This is a huge warning sign in real-life relationships as well. If your partner is constantly telling you what you believe and how you feel, you need to seek help immediately. An abuser will manipulate you into believing that you aren’t hurt, that they didn’t mean to hurt you or that you deserve this kind of violence. This is gaslighting that is used to make those harmed by domestic violence question their sanity or perception of the situation at hand. It is important to know you have a voice and that you do not need to be treated this way.