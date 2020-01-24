Republicans were outraged by the way the Obama administration “picked winners and losers” in the economy. Some were appalled when former President Barack Obama bailed out automakers with a massive handout. Mr. Trump has now given more aid to farmers than Mr. Obama ever gave Detroit, and if an elected Republican has complained about it, I missed it. In fairness, the farmer bailouts were necessitated by the president’s trade wars. But that just demonstrates Republicans’ willingness to substitute their judgment for the market’s.