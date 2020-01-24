We are seeing a remarkable rise in the number of STIs across the nation, with 2.4 million new cases identified in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Baltimore ranks highest for the number of cases per capita with 2,004 cases for every 100,000 people, or roughly 1 case for every 50 people, according to an analysis of the CDC data by Innerbody. To put that number in perspective, Chattanooga, Tennessee, the city ranked 100th in the study, had 794 new cases per 100,000 people, or roughly 1 case for every 125 people.