Support Ukraine, but don’t send U.S. troops | GUEST COMMENTARY

Make no mistake about it: Vladimir Putin would like nothing better than to rebuild the Iron Curtain, one republic at a time. In the Obama administration, I led all U.S. democracy and conflict programs in crisis areas around the world. I served in former Soviet republics in Central Asia and know firsthand what old Soviets like Mr. Putin are seeking to do in Ukraine and elsewhere. Ukraine is the most recent. If it falls, Mr. Putin and the Russians will be emboldened to invade other neighboring countries and reassume control, whether or not the people of those countries want to return to Russian rule.