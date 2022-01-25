Howard County teacher: School choice is about empowering children | GUEST COMMENTARY

However, what about less affluent families? It is clear that a high-quality education is one of the surest routes out of poverty. There is a direct correlation between education levels and good health, low crime rates and social mobility. Nevertheless, in a system without school choice, most low-income families are limited to the schools predetermined for them, regardless of their children’s diverse needs. They are, in effect, involuntarily tied to their local public schools, no matter how poorly those schools perform. By depriving less affluent students of the right to choose the education that best suits them, we are blocking them from their most effective lifeline out of poverty.