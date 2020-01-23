Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has declined to prosecute marijuana possession cases. It would be reasonable to ask her office to do the same for heroin possession by individuals utilizing a safe consumption site. In my clinical practice, I have seen the racially disparate impact of drug policies once touted as the key to break the cycle of mass incarceration. I am struck by how readily white patients access medical marijuana dispensaries, while black patients rarely do so. It would be a shame if safe consumption sites benefited only white people who use drugs —or worse, if law enforcement were to exploit the facilities as targets in the failed and racist drug war.