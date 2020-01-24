My American Enterprise Institute colleague Yuval Levin has written tellingly about the Trump era: “My rule of thumb ... is that every scandal will proceed in whatever way is maximally damaging to public confidence in our core institutions. Each twist and turn and revelation will give everyone on all sides of our politics … just enough reason to believe that their side is in the right, the other side knows it but is corrupt and the only way to get justice is to recognize that there is no alternative to stretching the norms and rules of our politics a little in this particular case.”