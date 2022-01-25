Michelle Goldberg: What does it mean to be ‘done with COVID’? | GUEST COMMENTARY

On Saturday, several days after my son stopped testing positive for the coronavirus, I took him out for ramen and then to the movies. The theater was about half full; it required masks but also served food and cocktails, which you could, obviously, unmask to consume. I wouldn’t have gone three weeks ago, when omicron was at its height and my family hadn’t been infected yet. But now everyone in my household except me has had it — I’ve been protected by either dumb luck or my Moderna booster — and so, in my own life, the stakes of a positive test have gone down.