I have worked at Centro SOL, the Center for Salud/Health and Opportunities for Latinos at Johns Hopkins, where we have advocated for quality health and healthcare access for the Latinx community in Baltimore, for more than five years. We work with Latinx, low-income, limited internet-access and limited English-proficient families who comprise hard-to-count communities. It is very common for my team and me to assist families respond to letters they receive written in English regarding health insurance, utility bills and scholarships notifications for their children. The language in which the Census Bureau notifies households about the submission form is based on the previous census. In cities like Baltimore, where there has been significant, rapid demographic change, families with limited English proficiency are not part of the 2010 data, therefore may not be reached in their preferred language and consequently may not submit the form.