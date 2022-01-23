Was the Patuxent River Commission shake-up an attempt to silence negative discussion of development projects? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Several years ago, the Department of Planning’s Deputy Counsel issued an advice memorandum to the commissioners stating that they do not have the authority to discuss private land use in the watershed. In fact, since it was created in 1984, the commission has frequently debated the environmental impacts of development. The first Patuxent River Policy Plan, created to guide the Watershed jurisdictions in addressing these issues, was approved by the commission that same year. The Policy Plan has been updated regularly by the commission, most recently in 2015, and has been adopted by all seven watershed counties and the state General Assembly. Fortunately, the Planning Department’s incorrect advice was corrected by the attorney general’s chief counsel.