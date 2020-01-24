The central feature of the commission’s accountability plan is the creation of an independent oversight board of seven members, outside of the state’s existing education bureaucracy, to oversee and monitor the commission’s ten-year plan. The oversight board, which would include well-respected and highly-regarded educators and individuals who have accomplished significant systemic change in large organizations, would be appointed by the governor with the consent of the General Assembly. The board would have the policy and fiscal authority to hold all entities and agencies accountable for carrying out their parts of the plan. This would include the authority to place funds in escrow for districts that do not implement the recommendations with fidelity or do not show improvement in students’ learning outcomes. Funds placed in escrow would be released once schools and districts show the board that funding was used as intended.