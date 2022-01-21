From pigs that glow to life-saving swine: how decades of research led to this month’s heart transplant | GUEST COMMENTARY

It’s clear we are now taking the first steps into a new era of human health and well-being. I’ve mentioned that there are more than 100,000 people on transplant lists, a vast majority of them awaiting a kidney. Those patients have the option to go on dialysis while they wait. For those who need a heart, options are more limited. Basically, there are two ways off any transplant list: You either receive an organ or you die. It’s been reported that the patient in Baltimore was facing just this choice, and receiving a pig heart was the final (and best) option.