There is a saying often used in community organizing which states, "those closest to the problem are the ones closest to the solutions, but furthest from resources and power.” If you ask Baltimoreans today what the city’s biggest problem is, violence often tops the list. Unfortunately, data shows that black men are both the number one perpetrators and victims of violent crimes in Baltimore. I know that self-worth starts within and then permeates outward. The struggle of today’s black man of Baltimore is that he is waging wars on two fronts, within himself and with the world. Sometimes he wins and sometimes he doesn’t. When he doesn’t, it becomes another tragedy.