It was at this point that it all made sense to me because I know what that’s like. I told them a bit more about myself. That I have been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for 18 years. And sometimes I still just go to meetings to be with the people I’ve built bonds with — because “they get me.” We talked about how our stories might not be the same, but I know what it’s like to have needs that aren’t being met in conventional ways.