Although Maryland wasn’t quite ready, it was ripe. After all, the state was already known as a leader for choice: The groundbreaking Freedom of Choice Act, passed in 1991, protects a woman’s right to choose at the beginning of life, and the historic Marriage Equality Act of 2013 protects the right to choose whom to love in the middle of life. So it was only a natural progression to recognize the right to have choice at the end of life.