Don’t get me wrong. I am so grateful to Carter G. Woodson, the son of formerly enslaved parents who went on to become the second black man to earn a Ph.D. at Harvard. Working through his Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now African American Life and History), he set the nation firmly on a path of recognizing that black people were much more than “a negligible factor.” He is the father of what began as a week in 1926 and is now a month of (re)discovery. I am grateful as well to everyone from Coretta Scott King to Rep. John Conyers to Stevie Wonder to the nation’s schoolchildren around the country for convincing Congress to create the King holiday.