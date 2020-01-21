That one brief moment was like a peek behind a curtain for me. It captured all the privilege and entitlement of what it must be like to be a white man in this country, in one instantaneous and sad moment. I thought to myself: “Ahh, so that’s what it’s like.” Being born white and male in the U.S., compared to any other condition, state or circumstance, is like being wrapped in a blanket of privilege and limitless possibility. You can live where you want, send your kids to any school, and you get paid more money for the same work other people do for less.