Thomas L. Friedman: Putin to Ukraine: ‘Marry me or I’ll kill you’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Let’s see: Mr. Putin is a modern-day Peter the Great out to restore the glory of Mother Russia. He’s a retired KGB agent who simply refuses to come in from the cold and still sees the CIA under every rock and behind every opponent. He’s America’s ex-boyfriend-from-hell, who refuses to let us ignore him and date other countries, like China, because he always measures his status in the world in relation to us. And he’s a politician trying to make sure he wins (or rigs) Russia’s 2024 election — and becomes president for life — because when you’ve siphoned off as many rubles as Mr. Putin has, you can never be sure that your successor won’t lock you up and take them all. For him, it’s rule or die.