Michelle Goldberg: Waiting for omicron | GUEST COMMENTARY

But this limbo — which all sorts of families are now enduring — is awful. It's hard to appreciate being well when you're expecting to be ill imminently. They say people are contagious one to two days before they first get symptoms and two to three days after, and that the virus takes about three days to incubate. So while I'm surprised that the rest of my family doesn't have it yet, we could easily have it soon. Dreading quarantine, I hadn't considered the worse possibility of rolling quarantines, if each of us gets sick days apart. I just want to get it over with.