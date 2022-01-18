Dear Interstate 95 speedster | GUEST COMMENTARY

You might be wondering why I am traveling on I-95, selfishly trying to share the road with you while you have your “fun” playing the dangerous and deadly game of “Indy 500″ with the lives of drivers around you. You leave the fast lane, move to my right lane in one fell swoop, and then weave back over to the fast lane so you can once again be “the first and the fastest.” Sometimes I see you and a buddy racing each other. By the way, you might think you “got” the lane switch down but sometimes you don’t. I’ve slammed on the brakes often these past two years. You are not as good as you think you are.