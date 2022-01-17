Don’t stop at a COVID vaccine mandate; flu shot should be required, too | GUEST COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the race to vaccinate the population, has cast a spotlight on vaccination methods in general — who should be vaccinated, how often and for what reason. As such, we need to consider the yearly influenza vaccine with more weight. Just like the COVID-19 vaccine, it is a cornerstone in preventive health and mitigating health complications for the majority of the populations. Beyond that, it keeps people from seeing us while we are at work. A mandate for the influenza vaccine would bolster the health of all Americans, something that all of us, regardless of where we work, should approve of.