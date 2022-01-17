Joan Didion: an unforgettable writer | GUEST COMMENTARY

“Letter from Paradise” included the characteristic features of these essays on places. Didion provided a detailed, near-lyrical description of how the spot looked and felt. She described the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, located in an extinct volcano’s crater, how it was “high enough into the rainforest so that a soft mist falls most of the day.” She noted the presence of new graves that “do not yet have stones, only plastic identification cards” because “they are bringing in bodies now from Vietnam.” Didion found the telling human detail: When a female mourner placed three leis on a grave, they were wilted because of how long she twisted them in her hands.