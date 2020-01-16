In order to use the cashless tolling system, you must first obtain an EZ Pass electronic transponder from the Maryland Transportation Authority at a cost of $7.50, which Gov. Hogan has generously waved. However to maintain an EZ Pass account, you must have more financial stability than a lot of Marylanders do. Billing for an EZ Pass is typically linked to a bank account or a credit card. If you do not have either of those, the burden to use an EZ Pass becomes unrealistically high. As an alternative, you must go to one of the few customer service centers in person to pay with cash each time you need to fund your account. Even if you have a bank account or credit card to link to that doesn’t always make it better. If you aren’t able to maintain a consistent balance, it’s very easy to miss an auto-debited payment, which can result in either overdraft fees from your bank or unreasonably high fines from EZ Pass — or both.