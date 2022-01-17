Baltimore must get rental assistance directly to tenants in need | GUEST COMMENTARY

Real people experience the violence of these administrative choices. Just one example is Ms. Smith, a Baltimore renter and client of the Homeless Persons Representation Project, who had her hours cut at work during the pandemic. She had to quit completely when her child was hospitalized after contracting COVID. She first came to court with a failure to pay rent case in April 2021, where she was lucky enough to be connected to a lawyer and received support applying for rental assistance. Despite countless calls and emails from her lawyer to the city, Ms. Smith did not hear back about her rental assistance application until the morning she was scheduled to return to court in October for a hearing on the eviction — nearly six months after she applied. Despite the notice that she had been approved for 12 months of back rent, her landlord refused to accept the rental assistance. It took another court case to convince her landlord to accept the cash assistance. While Ms. Smith is still in her home at the moment, the cruel irony is that she still faces nine additional failure to pay rent cases — for rent that became due after the 12 months of rental assistance — and she is still at risk of eviction.