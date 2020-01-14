We must do our due diligence to deter our state’s impressionable youth from trying or using tobacco products in the future, or 92,000 Maryland youth alive today will die prematurely from smoking-related illnesses. According to a Center for Disease Control national survey, nearly half of high schoolers who smoke will try to quit. However, due to the addictive power of nicotine, about three out of four of those teens end up smoking into adulthood, even if they had intended to quit after a few years.