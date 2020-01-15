Mr. Trump responded by executing the head of Iran’s Quds terrorist organization. The clowns’ actions were to criticize The Donald and attempt to restrict his actions. Observing continued internal U.S. chaos and weakness, our enemies could very well escalate their actions against us, and as with the misfired Iranian missile, there will be an error in an attack on the U.S. that requires retribution. The clowns hatred of Mr. Trump and myopic focus on his removal ignore the existential threats and threaten catastrophic escalation and the collapse of our house of cards