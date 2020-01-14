Humiliation is at the core of the perpetrator’s process, and almost every victim of sexual assault describes intense shame after the attack. The point is to render the victim helpless, with loss of all control over the situation. It’s profoundly humiliating. And what does humiliation do? It silences the victim. Shame is a powerful, distressing emotion that we all try to avoid. It makes us want to hide, to bury what happened and never speak of it again. Perpetrators manipulate shame so victims blame themselves for the attack and make them feel complicit in what happened, which protects the perpetrator.