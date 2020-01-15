If we had our way, Baltimore’s next Mayor and Council would make substantial investments in adult education and occupational skills training, as recommended by recent reports from The Abell Foundation. They would fully fund the city’s portion of the Kirwan Commission recommendations and act with urgency to increase academic achievement and work experiences of current high school students, including internships and apprenticeships. They would secure specific commitments from city-based employers to hire, train, raise wages and support the advancement of Baltimore residents because everyone needs to be a part of the solution. And that is just for starters. There’s so much more that can be done.