This scenario says so much about Baltimore. We needed the Ravens to win because we needed a win against the disparaging attitudes we often have about ourselves as much as the ever present violence that plagues our city and conscience. We are fighting for our humanity. Now more than ever, we needed something to remind us of our best selves. Some might say that this psychological attachment to a football team is unhealthy, unjustified and unrealistic. I beg to differ. Sports inspires us and brings people together in ways that political, social and institutional leadership cannot. The game teaches life lessons about the value of preparation and skill, the necessity of defeat and the critical importance of determination to never give up. A winning team gives us all something to feel good about.