Communities across Maryland, including in Baltimore County, have experienced similar burglaries. In 2018 and 2019 alone, there were 10 burglaries or attempted burglaries at seven different firearm retail establishments in Baltimore County. More than 50 firearms were stolen in those incidents. Meanwhile, last summer, criminals targeted establishments in Howard County and Montgomery County on successive nights, stealing a total of 45 weapons. Often, even after arrests are made in these cases, stolen firearms are never recovered.