That’s the question of the moment as we struggle to get our heads around the latest head-snapping episode in the bizarre presidency of President Donald Trump. In the last few days, we’ve seen: 1) a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force; 2) Mr. Trump’s justification of the killing on grounds that Soleimani, architect of hundreds of American military casualties, was planning imminent violence; 3) bellicose threats from Mr. Trump to bomb Iranian cultural sites (which would be a war crime); 4) vows of revenge from Tehran, and, 5) Iranian missile attacks upon the Iraqi Green Zone, where the American embassy is located and upon Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops. The attacks caused no casualties and thus may — may — have allowed Iran a face-saving way to avoid escalating hostilities.