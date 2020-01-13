Much of the online discourse centers around virtue signaling, which can be a way of expressing awareness of the city’s long and troubling history with racial and social inequity. There is no question that Baltimore (and other U.S. cities) have suffered from systemic structural racism, and it is undeniable that these structures should be broken down. But driving people away from the civic realm is not the answer. We need people with good and experienced brains who are committed to the same causes to come together and refresh and restore the institutions we want to keep, while creating the new ones we need to build.