The recent snowfall reminded me of how Baltimore’s climate is also one of its better attributes. We get the best (along with some of the bad) of all four seasons. Many places have just one long season without much variation, but not Baltimore. We get four, solid different seasons and that is a wonderful thing. Spring brings warmth, new growth, flowers and great opportunities for outdoor play and enjoyment of walks in parks. Summer brings heat for swimming, splashing and cookouts with family and friends or visits to the beach. Fall introduces another change with leaves turning colors, crisp mornings and beautiful sunsets to accompany the start of the school year. And then there is the current season, the winter months. The snow can make the city look like rows of gingerbread houses and provides hours of sledding and snowball fun for kids. As a child, turning on the television (before the internet existed) on a snowy morning to see if school was closed had to be one of the most exciting things in the world for me.