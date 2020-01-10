Nonetheless, in Baltimore we are losing the battle for far too many children and families. To significantly cut violence in the city and increase homicide clearance rates — which will be a deterrent to future violence for some — the issue of residents’ distrust of the police needs to be addressed head on. The Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) program, spearheaded by Commissioner Harrison when he worked in New Orleans, led to rates of interactions with police being described as pleasant and courteous increasing from 53% to 87%, and a drop in homicide rates to a 47-year low. EPIC is a peer intervention program that works in collaboration with community partners and helps officers “police” one another. For him to have that type of success here in Baltimore, we need a genuine partnership between the police and residents in reversing well-rooted skepticism about the intentions of the police. Breaking the cycle of violence and high rates of childhood adversity in the city requires a broad, multifaceted approach. The recent passing of legislation that raises the minimum wage is an important step in addressing the economic influences that increase adverse experiences and support a culture of crime and violence. Ultimately, instilling hope and opportunity are key ingredients in building a better, safer, Baltimore.