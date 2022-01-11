We all have pandemic fatigue, but we can’t give up now | GUEST COMMENTARY

Here in Washington County, the COVID situation is grim and will likely get worse. The COVID positivity rate has exceeded 27% and has been at 15% or higher for many days. Only 52% are fully vaccinated. Over 400 people have died in our small county in Western Maryland. However, if you go into stores or public spaces, few people are wearing masks. Enforcement of COVID safety violations is virtually nonexistent. Many elected officials here have flaunted COVID safety protocols to appeal to their largely Republican base. Our delegate, Neil Parrott, hosted an indoor birthday fundraiser for 300 this summer that was mostly maskless and ignored social distancing. Mr. Parrott also filed an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the COVID safety measures that Gov. Larry Hogan had instituted. After elected officials in Washington County downplayed COVID for many months, it is not surprising that many residents are unwilling to change their habits.