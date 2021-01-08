Trump is not only a loser, he’s a sore loser | COMMENTARY

As we have seen these last four years, Donald Trump is different. And he sees traits such as honesty, humility and empathy, which most of us have always regarded as indicia of character, as signs of weakness. While we have been inundated with details about the allegations of supposed election fraud (many chronicled in the outrageous call Mr. Trump made to the Republican secretary of state in Georgia), many have forgotten what Mr. Trump said before the election, claiming that the only way he would lose would be if the election was rigged. How could anyone be surprised he would claim exactly that after the election, proof or no proof?