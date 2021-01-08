Trump is not only a loser, he’s a sore loser | COMMENTARY

Legendary Green Bay Packers football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “show me a good loser, and I’ll show you a loser.” I have never liked that quote or all that it embodies. It is Donald’s Trump’s reaction to his November election defeat that brought Lombardi’s statement to mind.
Now with a demonstrable history of being a misogynist, extreme narcissist, serial liar, science denier, tolerator of racism and all sorts of wacky conspiracy theories, and, most recently an inciter of riots, being a sore loser is admittedly not high on Mr. Trump’s list of flaws. Still his reaction to his defeat tells a great deal about him and those who enable his conduct.
Mr. Trump appears to have learned much of his approach to defeat people who disagree with him from Roy Cohn, the many times disgraced lawyer of Sen. Joseph McCarthy (himself a serial liar). As a recent documentary on Cohn described, his approach was to deflect and distract, never give in or accept defeat, never admit fault and to lie and attack and win at any and all costs. Sound familiar?
Being a good loser (sorry Vince) does not make one a loser. It shows that a person has a strong enough character to understand that one can compete hard but still lose. When you lose, you congratulate the winner and you strive to change the results next time. Those of us who played sports as kids had that lesson ingrained into us early. Professional hockey and football are two sports that involve violent physical contact on almost every play. Yet hockey players stand in line to shake hands with their opponents who defeated them after a Stanley Cup playoff series, and football players gather on the field to congratulate their opponents after every game.
For all of their failings, politicians traditionally accept and congratulate their opponents after an election defeat. Some concessions in presidential races are gracious, as was John McCain’s in conceding defeat to Barack Obama in 2008; others are rather abrupt. Many times, such concessions will follow especially nasty campaigns as was Hillary Clinton’s concession to a candidate who encouraged his followers to “lock her up” in 2016.
There are concession speeches after razor tight elections, even those where the courts ultimately had to decide the outcome. In 2000, after losing his battle in the Supreme Court to George W. Bush, Al Gore said, “I accept the finality of the outcome, which will be ratified next Monday in the Electoral College. … And tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.”
Each of these candidates felt their loss deeply, but they understood that being a good loser was not merely a sign of decency, it was critical to the functioning of a democratic society. Accordingly, they accepted their defeat and wished the victor well.
As we have seen these last four years, Donald Trump is different. And he sees traits such as honesty, humility and empathy, which most of us have always regarded as indicia of character, as signs of weakness. While we have been inundated with details about the allegations of supposed election fraud (many chronicled in the outrageous call Mr. Trump made to the Republican secretary of state in Georgia), many have forgotten what Mr. Trump said before the election, claiming that the only way he would lose would be if the election was rigged. How could anyone be surprised he would claim exactly that after the election, proof or no proof?
This is of course nothing new for Mr. Trump. He called Obama’s 2012 victory “a sham,” claimed that Ted Cruz “stole the primary election” from him in Iowa in 2016 and, when asked if he’d accept the results of the 2016 general election, said he would — “if I win.”
I would suggest that President Donald Trump has demonstrated the accuracy of Vince Lombardi’s statement in reverse. Show me a bad loser and I’ll show you a loser.
Steven P. Grossman (sgrossman@ubalt.edu) is the Dean Julius Isaacson Professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law.