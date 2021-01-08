Mandate masks, not metrics, to reopen Maryland schools | COMMENTARY

Despite this cascading crisis and data demonstrating school closures do little to control spread, Maryland, as one of only six states, as of October, with minimal to no in-person classes, is a sad outlier. Some districts have made modest but mostly ineffectual efforts. Worcester County plans to bring small, targeted groups back this month, helping only a minute fraction of its 7,000 students. Baltimore City has opened some schools, but with capacity for less than 2% of students. Considering that 40% of city residents lack reliable internet access, which trends along the lines of race and income, this is grossly inadequate and disproportionately harms minority students. Carroll County recently announced its return, which is great news for its students, but the last time they reopened it was only for a mere few weeks. Montgomery County, closed since March, also recently loosened its strict reopening thresholds from a daily average of five new cases per 100,000 to 15 under pressure from parents. Unfortunately, with cases far above the new level, this is too little too late. These minimal actions continue to hold more than 99% of Maryland’s public school students hostage to remote learning.