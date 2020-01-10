Recent Ebola outbreaks in West Africa and the Congo are also perfect examples of what is wrong with how we approach emergencies. Only when the outbreaks began to spread to neighboring countries were billions contributed to addressing it. Yet, much of that support has not been spent on solutions that will reduce future vulnerability. The conditions that created the outbreak, like very weak health systems, have been made even weaker by the outbreak. Money that had been going towards primary care, HIV/AIDS, malaria and other disease prevention programs had their resources either reduced or diverted to address Ebola. Following the West Africa outbreak of 2014, the post-disaster situation created more deaths than the outbreak itself.