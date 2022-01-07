Baltimore teacher: Return to virtual learning temporarily to protect students | GUEST COMMENTARY

They all say they want the best for the kids — the politicians, the CEOs, the school district, the neighbors. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone. But how many people have actually walked into or spent any significant amount of time in a school building on any given day, much less in the throes of a pandemic? Imagine overcoming the many, sometimes seemingly insurmountable obstacles necessary to get yourself to school and then spending the rest of the day trying to learn all while waiting for the intercom to announce the next set of names, the next set of students being sent home for one reason or another. Maybe they’ve tested positive for COVID, maybe they’re close contacts. The announcements come on, and you watch your classmates pack up and leave and your classes get smaller and smaller. The stress and anxiety is palpable. It lingers in the air, distracting you from engaging with the book in front of you or from writing that thesis statement, much less the essay. Everyone is worried about something. Everyone.