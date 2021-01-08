To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump | COMMENTARY

Though today’s shrill rhetoric often fogs the view, it’s still possible to see shared and abiding goals of national parity and purpose. This is due at least in part to the decidedly cynical sense of humor we apply to politics. Said Mark Twain, over a century ago: “All Democrats are insane, but not one of them knows it; all Republicans are insane, but only the Democrats perceive it. The rule is perfect: in all matters of opinion our adversaries are insane.” Added Will Rogers, a bit later: “That we have carried as much political bunk as we have and still survived shows we are a super nation.”