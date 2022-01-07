Streaming ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is the right relief from reality right now | GUEST COMMENTARY

The plot: A sudden loss of fortune forces the uberwealthy Rose family to live in a musty motel in the middle of nowhere, USA. Years ago, the town’s name was so hilarious to him, Johnny (the patriarch) bought Schitt’s Creek for his son, David. He and the other Rose child, Alexis, should be grown and flown, but they are not. With no prospects to restore their wealth, the Roses are confined to live in this isolated town with its cheerful but provincially limited inhabitants. This pickle will end one day, but by the time the four of them dance together at a white light barn soiree at the end of Season 2, they realize as a family, they are the better for it.