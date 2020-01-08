As the leader of one of the country’s largest faith-based nonprofits, which works with religious communities in every state — and as someone who, as a 9 month-old, fled violence and persecution in Sri Lanka with my parents and brother to find refuge in a welcoming America — I’m heartened by this display of grace and solidarity from states and localities. At a time of unprecedented political divisiveness in Washington, D.C., particularly in the rhetorical rancor around immigration, these consent decisions in favor of refugees represent the values ordinary Americans have long held in their hearts and their unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lady Liberty still lifts her lamp beside the golden doors.