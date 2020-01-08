This is not a criticism of the state police. In my experience, the troopers and staff in the licensing division do a highly professional and often underappreciated job in administering a problematic law. That said, because the state police procedures for the processing of handgun permit applications directly affect fundamental rights and have the force and effect of law, a court might easily find that these are de facto regulations. Moreover, the process for establishing these rules is opaque and involves no public notice or opportunity to comment in contravention of the Maryland Administrative Procedures Act. After several decades of such policy-making by regulatory fiat, the result is an Orwellian dystopia in which the elite, such as business owners and members of the political class, enjoy the protections of the Bill of Rights while the vast majority of Maryland citizens do not.