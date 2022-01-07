Urban expert saw the opportunity in Baltimore: It’s ‘open to everybody’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Although Alex paid some attention to Baltimore for decades, and wrote about it from time to time, his real Baltimore adventures began on a cold Feb. night a few years ago when he and I wandered through the second Light City beside the Inner Harbor. “Where did you get all these millennials?” he exclaimed. “Something’s going on here. I’m going to have to get a hotel room here and stay for a week and see what it is.” He did that, the next summer, and put us under his normal intensive scrutiny.