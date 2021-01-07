Donald Trump: the authoritarian P.T. Barnum of politics | COMMENTARY

If we put Mr. Trump’s demagoguery into a spectacle frame, we ask different questions than if we judge him based on whether he is a good president, offering good arguments and solid proof for his positions or doing what’s best for the country and its people. As a spectacular demagogue, Mr. Trump uses strategies that he thinks will make great or compelling TV and dominate the news cycle. He asks: What will attract attention? What will divide people into teams to cheer for (or boo against) the story’s main character, me? What kinds of plots will distract from other stories? Just like any other brand or app or electronic device, Mr. Trump has engineered his demagoguery to gain and keep our attention.