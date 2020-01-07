The injuries warranted so much more than the misdemeanor charge her attacker would get. But under Maryland law, this case and thousands like it around the state are charged and prosecuted as misdemeanors. I, along with medical and domestic violence experts nationwide, know that this is not right, and despite what the law says, the act of strangling someone is much more brutal than a misdemeanor. Strangulation is a serious and potentially deadly physical assault. It needs to be raised to the level of first degree felony assault under Maryland law.