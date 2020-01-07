In the eyes of the law these are not necessarily hate crimes, but the law sometimes lags behind what feels real. There’s some degree of self-loathing among black and brown people who kill other black and brown people. They’ve accepted what the not-so-benign neglect by policymakers has told them about the worth of black and brown lives. While officials now float one tactic after another to sound like they have solutions to what is now the norm, questions abound. Why are guns so readily available in some parts of the city? Why are drug dealers so untouchable as they openly ply their trade along Pennsylvania Avenue?