At 73, time is of the essence | GUEST COMMENTARY

Not long before he died, actor and comedian Carl Reiner said: “I get up every morning, have a cup of coffee and read the obituaries. If I’m not in them, I’ll have breakfast.”

I, too, read the daily obits. I used to recognize the names of parents, teachers, and bosses. Now it’s a former colleague or a high school classmate. That happens at age 73.

Approaching the inevitable can change one’s perspective. A walk in the woods is as satisfying as a good day at the office used to be. Given a choice between a week at the ocean or Machu Picchu, I’ll take the beach. Family disputes now seem irrational, even silly; time is too precious for conflict with loved ones. My first wife died in March 2021 of ovarian cancer. We were married for 10 years before we split. It was amicable, and we stayed in touch for a while, but then not at all. We hadn’t said as much as hello in 30 years when she died; I wish we could have said goodbye.

I just watched a movie many critics deem Oscar-worthy: “The Banshees of Inisherin.” What is it about such a dark and plodding film that they find the least bit entertaining or profound? “Annie Hall,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “Blazing Saddles” or “When Harry Met Sally” it wasn’t. At this stage of life, I want the joyous, not the grim or the violent. Give me beauty over chaos, Renoir over Kandinsky, Mozart over Ives, “Singin’ In The Rain” over “Django Unchained.”

At 73, “la dolce vita” trumps “do it now,” reflection beats action. But then again, not always. There’s a competing sense now, stronger by the day, that time’s running out. I’ve never seen a whooping crane in the wild or visited the pyramids of Giza. My wife and I love cruises (on cruise ships you’re never far from a bathroom), but we still braved COVID threats last year to tour the great parks of the American West. We’ve booked another cruise, but health and funds permitting, we’re not giving up on an African safari.

The older I get the more I understand the attraction many have for the past, when life seemed simpler, television had three networks, and a gallon of gas was under a dollar. Older New Yorkers miss the Automat. I miss the Oriole Cafeteria in my grandmother’s Baltimore neighborhood. I enjoy Ravens games, but my heart still belongs to the Baltimore Colts.

But, the Greek Heraclitus was right: “There is nothing permanent except change.”

“If we fail to adapt,” said the great UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, “we fail to move forward.”

As much as we crave peace and stability, many of us at this age still want to do our part to make things better, to build a more perfect union in the U.S., to support the right of Ukrainians to be free, and to save the planet for our grandchildren. I sure don’t yearn for times that were as overtly racist and homophobic as they were in my youth, and I sure don’t miss my ‘71 Chevy Vega.

According to the Doomsday Clock, we’re a minute closer to nuclear annihilation, now 100 seconds to midnight, than we were in 2017. Climate scientists says massive food shortages and devastating inundation by floods could be just a few decades away. Public health experts say that the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is just the beginning.

Those of us of a certain age may throw up our hands and say “Well, so what, I’ll be dead by then.” For the sake of our descendants, I hope we do more than that. I hope we vote, volunteer, donate and engage as long as mind and body allow. We can watch the goldfinches at the feeder but do something meaningful, or at least useful, at the same time.

At 73, time is of the essence. After all, as the wit says, “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer you get to the end, the faster it goes.”

Herb Cromwell (landhcromeagle@aol.com) is a retired nonprofit executive and occasional writer. He lives in Catonsville.